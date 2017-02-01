YL Videos

YL Blogs

RSS YL Entertainment News

  • Reba McEntire Takes Over the Television Airwaves Next Week With Appearances on “Today,” “Seth Meyers,” “The View” & More
    Reba McEntire will support the Feb. 3 release of her new album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, with a slew of upcoming television appearances next week, including co-hosting gigs on Today and The View. Reba’s new double-disc album will feature both traditional hymns and contemporary tracks, including collaborations with her sisters, mom, […]
  • More Maren
    10 days before her Grammy gig, Maren Morris will perform on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Feb. 2. Tune in to CBS at 10:35 p.m. CT.
  • Bama Boy B-Day
    Happy birthday to Americana stalwart Jason Isbell. The “Cover Me Up” singer was born in Green Hill, Ala., on Feb. 1, 1979.
  • Actor Timothy Olyphant Got Knocked on His Butt After Smoking Willie Nelson’s Weed [Watch]
    Actor Timothy Olyphant (Justified, Deadwood) stopped by Conan last night (Jan. 31) and shared an amusing anecdote about smoking Willie Nelson’s brand of marijuana, Willie’s Reserve, at Austin City Limits. After going backstage with his brother, Timothy was offered some of Willie’s cannabis, an offer that the actor couldn’t refuse. However, after taking two hits, […]