YL Videos

YL Blogs

Ellen Wins!!
January 19, 2017 | Amber Krahn, Blog

As if you ever doubted Ellen DeGeneres was amazing! Last night, Ellen took home 3 People’s Choice Awards, including favorite daytime show host!! This brings her total up to 20 awards so far! ...Read more

RSS YL Entertainment News

  • Watch Lee Greenwood Sing “God Bless the USA” at Inauguration Ceremony
    Lee Greenwood was a featured performer at last night’s (Jan. 19) Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial. Of course, no Lee Greenwood performance would be complete without his signature song, “God Bless the USA,” which he belted out to the delight of Donald Trump. Lee, who made no apologies about his […]
  • Price Club
    Tune in to PBS on Jan. 21 to catch the new episode of Austin City Limits that features Hayes Carll and Margo Price.
  • Watch Old Dominion Perform “Song for Another Time” on “Ellen”
    The boys from Old Dominion—Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi—stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show today (Jan. 20) to perform “Song for Another Time,” the third single from their debut album, Meat and Candy. The tune, which was co-written by Matthew, Trevor, Brad and Matt Jenkins, reached No. 1 on […]
  • Justin Moore and Wife Kate Expecting Baby Number 4
    It was just a week ago that Justin Moore expanded his family by two, when he added two Great Danes, Johnny and June, to his household. Now, the singer is again announcing that his family will grow even bigger—and not because of animals. Justin and his wife, Kate, are expecting their fourth child. Justin took […]