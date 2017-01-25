Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Set to Launch New Clothing Line If you’ve been admiring Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott’s fashion sense of late then hold on to your floppy hats because Hillary is launching her own line of clothing. According to the website WWD.com, Hillary’s line will be called LaBellum, a play on the group’s name and will consist of modern, bohemian fashions. The line is […]

If You’ve Ever Dreamed About Partying With Hunter Hayes, Tim Tebow and Willie Robertson (And Who Hasn’t?), Now’s Your Chance Country stars, NFL players, celebrities and more will come together Feb. 2–5 for The Players Party in Houston, a four-day shindig leading up to the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. With more than 20-plus concerts scheduled, there’s no shortage of talent on the country side, including performances from Hunter Hayes, Montgomery Gentry, Jamie Lynn Spears, […]

Brett Young Talks About Debut Single Going No. 1, New Album on Feb. 10 & the Talent-Rich State of California Jim talks with Brett Young about his debut single, “Sleep Without You,” going No. 1 on the MediaBase chart, his new single, “In Case You Didn’t Know,” working with successful producer Dann Huff on his new self-titled album, growing to love country music while growing up in Southern California and more. Brett’s new album goes on […]