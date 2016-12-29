YL Videos

THIS SUMS IT UP NICELY!
Of course, we’re kidding when we say 2016 was a horrible year.  There were good things, bad things, unimportant things, changes, wins, losses, and a variety of obscure events that had no ...Read more

  • Out With The Old, In With The New- Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Karen Fairchild and More Welcome 2017
    The clock struck midnight in Nashville on New Year’s Eve and country stars took to their social media accounts to send their best wishes for a very happy and healthy new year. 2016 could arguably go down as one of the craziest years—with divisive presidential campaigns and so many celebrity deaths, including Carrie Fisher and […]
  • Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne and William Michael Morgan Are Engaged
    Congratulations are in order for Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne and William Michael Morgan. The couple announced their engagement Friday (Dec. 30) via Twitter. Jennifer and William’s announcement comes on the heels of both Kacey Musgraves  and Kelsea Ballerini’s engagements revealed to all on Christmas Day. “Its you and me…Forever @wmmorgan,” Jennifer captioned a photo showing […]
  • Watch High Valley Perform “Make You Mine” as Part of Music Concert Special Airing Tonight (Dec. 30)
    The brothers of High Valley—Brad and Curtis Rempel—are closing out 2016 with their very own music special, featuring their hit single, “Make You Mine,” which airs tonight (Dec. 30) on the Audience Network. The Audience Network—an AT&T television network available on DirecTV and AT&T U-verse—features original series, specials and films. As part of the Audience […]
  • Jessie James Decker Rings in the New Year With Style
    She may be known for her current single, “Lights Down Low,” her sexy new video with husband Eric Decker, the reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On or as co-host of CMT’s Redneck Island with Steve Austin, but Jessie James Decker is closing out 2016 just like the rest of us—with a glass of wine […]