Elephant Poop Coffee
The title says it all. How much do you spend on average on coffee? A large will cost you around 2 dollars a cup – which adds up quickly. How about $75USD for 35 grams of a luxury coffee? Yep, ...Read more
The title says it all. How much do you spend on average on coffee? A large will cost you around 2 dollars a cup – which adds up quickly. How about $75USD for 35 grams of a luxury coffee? Yep, ...Read more
If you have always wanted to try swimming with a tail – and hate pants, GOOD NEWS! The Mermaid Swimming Academy in the Philippines was made for you! Literally you get a mermaid tail – ...Read more
Okay, let me just start off by saying… I don’t care about Football. HOWEVER, like most people who don’t care about Football… I DO love to see the commercials that they run ...Read more
Tim McGraw’s new movie The Shack based on the book from William P. Young is set for a March 3rd release, while the soundtrack will be released on February 24th. Since the movie was ...Read more