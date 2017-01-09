Maddie & Tae Auctioning Signed Guitars to Help Raise Money for the Families of Dead Texas Duck Hunters Three men from South Texas were found dead on Saturday (Jan. 7) after setting out on a duck hunting expedition the day before. The three men—identified as Spencer Hall, 19, Starett Burk, 25, and Christian Ruckman, 18—went missing after launching their 17-foot boat near Caracahua Bay. The case is still under investigation, but officials said […]

Houston Rodeo Announces Star-Studded 2017 Lineup, Including Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, FGL, ZBB, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton & More Running from March 7–26—yes, 20 days—Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one of the largest rodeo and livestock exhibitions in the world. Rodeo Houston features a carnival, a bar-b-que contest, 10K race and some of the best live entertainment in the country. The event pulled in almost 2.5 million attendees during last year’s festivities and […]

Brantley Gilbert Steps “Outside the Box” With New Album, “The Devil Don’t Sleep” They say art imitates life, and Brantley Gilbert is applying that prophecy to his new album, The Devil Don’t Sleep, which is set to drop Friday, Jan. 27. The new album will reflect Brantley’s life experiences over the past couple of years since the release of his last album, 2014’s Just As I Am. “All […]