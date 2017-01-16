Watch Sturgill Simpson’s Guitar-Smashing Performance of “Call to Arms” on “Saturday Night Live” Sturgill Simpson continued his momentum-generating 2016—one that saw him drop a Billboard No. 1 album and earn two Grammy nominations—by performing as the first musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2017. After opening his SNL gig with a brassy performance of “Keep It Between the Lines,” Sturgill capped his stint with a guitar-smashing rendition […]

Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, Darryl Worley, Big & Rich and More to Take Part in Inauguration Festivities “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” singer Toby Keith has added his name to the list of artists who will perform during next week’s inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump. Toby will perform at Trump’s Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 19, along with “God Bless the […]

Lennon & Maisy of “Nashville” Cover Coldplay’s “Up and Up” [Listen] You may know Lennon and Maisy Stella as the girls who portray Rayna James’ (Connie Britton) daughters on the hit TV show Nashville, but the real-life siblings also have a passion for music. Born in Ontario, Canada, to musical parents Brad and MaryLynne—Canadian country music duo The Stellas—Lennon and Maisy have been singing all of […]