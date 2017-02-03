Reba McEntire Leaves New Gospel Album, “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope,” in the Hands of God It has finally arrived. Today (Feb. 3) is the day that Reba McEntire’s highly anticipated gospel album, Sing It Now, Songs of Faith & Hope, is available to the public via iTunes, but the Oklahoma native says she can’t take credit for the idea of the record. “Well, it wasn’t my idea,” Reba tells Nash […]

Due to High Demand, Little Big Town Adds More Dates To Ryman Residency Everybody loves Little Big Town—not just as musicians, but as human beings. There I’ve said it. They are known in the industry as some of the nicest people you’d ever want to meet, so it’s understandable that there would be high demand to catch their recently announced residency at the Ryman—Little Big Town at the […]

“I Always Try to Record Songs That I Can Sing With Conviction,” says Trace Adkins About New Album, “Something’s Going On” Trace Adkins is set to release his 12th studio album, Something’s Going On, on March 31, marking what will be his first album in four years as well as his debut for new label Wheelhouse Records. Last night (Feb. 2) at Nashville’s WME offices, Trace treated industry folks to a three-song set, including his new […]