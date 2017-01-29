Josh Turner Readies New Album, “Deep South,” For March 10 Release Josh Turner is making, what some might say, a comeback in country music with the announcement of the release of his sixth studio album, Deep South, on March 10. This will be the traditional-leaning singer’s first studio album in five years since the release of Punching Bag in 2012. “I’m really proud of this album,” […]

RaeLynn Announces Release Date for Debut Album, “WildHorse” The wait is over. RaeLynn has finally set a new date for the release of her debut album, WildHorse. The singer announced this morning (Jan 27), during a Facebook Live interview, that her new album will be released on March 24. The album, originally slated for Dec. 2016 release, was pushed back due to “an […]

Dustin Lynch is Having The Time of His Life As “Seein’ Red” Climbs The Charts The momentum of Dustin Lynch’s career is going full-speed ahead as his first single, “Seein’ Red,” from his upcoming album, is nearing the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. If the song, currently sitting at No. 4 on the charts, hits the No. 1 spot, this would give Dustin his fourth consecutive No. […]