Reba McEntire Takes Over the Television Airwaves Next Week With Appearances on “Today,” “Seth Meyers,” “The View” & More Reba McEntire will support the Feb. 3 release of her new album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, with a slew of upcoming television appearances next week, including co-hosting gigs on Today and The View. Reba’s new double-disc album will feature both traditional hymns and contemporary tracks, including collaborations with her sisters, mom, […]

More Maren 10 days before her Grammy gig, Maren Morris will perform on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Feb. 2. Tune in to CBS at 10:35 p.m. CT.

Bama Boy B-Day Happy birthday to Americana stalwart Jason Isbell. The “Cover Me Up” singer was born in Green Hill, Ala., on Feb. 1, 1979.