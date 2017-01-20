Watch Lee Greenwood Sing “God Bless the USA” at Inauguration Ceremony Lee Greenwood was a featured performer at last night’s (Jan. 19) Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial. Of course, no Lee Greenwood performance would be complete without his signature song, “God Bless the USA,” which he belted out to the delight of Donald Trump. Lee, who made no apologies about his […]

Price Club Tune in to PBS on Jan. 21 to catch the new episode of Austin City Limits that features Hayes Carll and Margo Price.

Watch Old Dominion Perform “Song for Another Time” on “Ellen” The boys from Old Dominion—Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi—stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show today (Jan. 20) to perform “Song for Another Time,” the third single from their debut album, Meat and Candy. The tune, which was co-written by Matthew, Trevor, Brad and Matt Jenkins, reached No. 1 on […]