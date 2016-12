Dr. Mary Jackson School is collecting mittens.

They’ve been collecting since last month, and hope to reach 200 pairs. A release says the school pans to donate 150 pairs to the High Level-Safe Home. The remaining 50 pairs would be kept for students to wear during the winter months.

Donations from as far away as Calgary have been coming in.

For more information visit: http://drmaryjacksonschool.ca/about/school-news/post/mittvember-at-dr-mary-jackson-school

-Posted by CW