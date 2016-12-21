Albertans’ Earnings Continue To Fall, Still Highest In Country

Albertans continue to see their paycheques get thinner.

The latest report from ATB Financial says average weekly earnings continued to slide lower in October. Statistics Canada numbers show average weekly earnings for employees in Alberta were $1,106.29 in October, 2.6 per cent lower than a year ago. Since January 2015, earnings are down by nearly six per cent.

While the trend continues down, ATB says Alberta easily continues to outperform wage earners in other provinces. The average weekly earnings across the country was $953, and with Newfoundland and Labrador the only province that comes close to Alberta at $1,022.

ATB adds falling oil prices have had a ripple effect across the province and have forced companies to lower their operating costs. It expects lower payroll expenses to help companies increase their efficiency and competitiveness in 2017.

-Posted by CW