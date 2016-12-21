CRTC Rules Access To Internet A Basic Telecommunications Service

Broadband access to Internet service is now considered a basic telecommunications service for all Canadians.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) made the declaration on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. The CRTC is also setting ambitious new speed targets and creating a new fund that will invest up to $750 million over and above existing government programs.

The CRTC has set targets for the basic telecommunications services that Canadians need to participate in the digital economy:

speeds of 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download/10 Mbps upload for fixed broadband Internet access services.

an unlimited data option for fixed broadband access services.

the latest mobile wireless technology available not only in homes and businesses, but also along major Canadian roads.

A fund has been established to support projects in areas that do not meet targets. Applicants will be able to submit funding proposals in order to build or upgrade infrastructure for fixed and mobile broadband Internet access services.

The fund will:

make available up to $750 million over the first five years;

be complementary to existing and future private investment and public funding;

focus on underserved areas; and

be managed at arm’s length by a third party.

The CRTC adds within six months, service providers should ensure that contracts are written in clear and plain language, and should make available online tools so consumers can easily manage their data usage. All wireless service providers will have to offer and publicize mobile service packages that meet the needs of Canadians with disabilities.

Quick Facts

Broadband Internet access services are necessary to the quality of life for Canadians and empowers them as citizens, creators and consumers.

While most are well-served, many Canadians, particularly those in rural and remote communities, do not have access to broadband Internet access services that are comparable to those offered to the vast majority of Canadians in terms of speed, capacity, quality and price.

Broadband Internet services would allow more Canadian entrepreneurs to easily access crucial information relating to international markets and create more business opportunities across Canada.

In 2015, 82% of Canadians had access to speeds of 50 Mbps download/10 Mbps upload for fixed broadband services.

The CRTC is shifting its regulatory focus from wireline voice to broadband services.

Currently there is a subsidy for residential local voice services in rural and remote areas that amounted to approximately $100 million in 2016.

The current local voice subsidy will now be transitioned to the new funding mechanism announced today (for projects that meet the new targets).

Further to a broad consultation, more than 50,000 Canadians provided their views on the telecommunications services they need to participate in the digital economy.

-Posted by CW(With information from CRTC)