Welcome to the Twisted Bean Stalk Nursery. A woman opened her ‘custom doll’ business in 2014! Her introduction video is now one year old. This year, she made 93,000 dollars. Apparently people want to collect her products. (Suddenly picturing all the Goth Kids I went to High School with). It’s crazy. Creepy. And, well, it’s the Twisted Bean Stalk. You be the judge: