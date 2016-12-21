Northland Staff Sponsor Purse Collection Project

Left to Right: Pearl Calahasen (Pedagogical Supervisor), Gord Atkinson, Superintendent of Schools, Sharon Higginson (Red Hats Society of Peace River), Lorraine Cardinal-Roy (Director of First Nations, Metis Education. (Courtesy of NSD)
Purses full of personal care items are being collected by Northland School Division (NSD) staff.
A release says, they have over 100, thanks to sponsorship from Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC) and the Red Hats Society of Peace River.
The initiative is in support of a project being put on by Three Chicks Who Give a Cluck. All the purses will be donated to the Bissell Centre in Edmonton.
