Dierks Bentley Just Helped A Class Get Out Of Doing An Algebra Test

Dierks Bentley’s getting in on the fun!
Bentley recently helped a class get out of having to do their algebra final!
The deal was if the kids in the class got 750 re-tweets and a share from Dierks Bentley, that their algebra teacher would cancel their test!
Bentley retweeted. and said “hey gdub!! put your books down! have a great monday with no exam. (sorry caroline!)”
The test was canceled and everyone lived happily ever after
