December 22nd

For Sale:
– Two VK 540 Yamaha snowmobiles for parts or complete. One has new track
Asking: $1500.00 obo
– Several good running used chainsaws.
Asking: $150.00 each (starting at)
– Three slightly used 36 Inch Airtight Wood Stoves. Great condition.
Asking: $40.00 each or $100.00 for all three
Contact: 780-329-9755
Looking For:
– Electric meat saw and or grinder. Must be clean and in good working order.
Contact: 403-462-9122 (Cindy) or 403-363-8139 (Jeff)
For Sale:
– 2008 500 Honda Quad has 4500 km in great working condition.
Asking: $4000.00 obo
Contact: 780-285-1217
Looking For:
– A John Deere 280 skid steer must have a heater and in closed cab, hand controls, and high flow.
Contact: 780-836-0552