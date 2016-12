The Town of Peace River(ToPR) wants public input on a new Saddleback Park design.

A questionnaire is now available online, until January 5, 2017. Residents can also view the three proposed options.

Anyone with additional suggestions that the questionnaire does not provide the opportunity to express, can email: communityservices@peaceriver.ca

Visit the towns page on the topic at: https://peaceriver.ca/community-services/parks/saddleback-redesign/