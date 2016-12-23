New Info On Shania Twain’s New Album

There were two prominent country artists that remind me of my childhood — Alabama, and Shania Twain! (My mom use to BLAST their music on the stereo) So when I read that Shania Twain was coming out of retirement to record a new album, it lit up the 90’s kid in me like a Christmas tree!

This will be her first record in 14 years!!!! It’s kind of a big deal.

It was announced recently that we can expect the new album (currently nameless) in Spring of next year… which means… maybe a new song soon to promote it?

She describes her new songs as ““painful and melancholy ballads that evolved into completely upbeat songs.”

After 14 years, I’d expect nothing less from the G.O.A.T!

You can read more –> HERE