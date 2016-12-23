Peace River Ag Society In Need of Members

The Peace River AG Society is in need of members!

The Annual General Meeting is happening on January 4th at 6 p.m. at the AG hall. The society would love to see more diverse agricultural community events take place. The group has been approached about running the Bull-O-Rama next year, but need volunteers.

“We need a committee of usually 3-4 people to spearhead it. They figure out and round up the volunteers from there. I don’t know dates yet but am meeting with the bull-o-Rama people next week,” said President Crystal Ferguson, in an online message on Thursday, December 22, 2016.

Ferguson adds they are also trying for a Monster Truck Throwdown again or even a demolition derby.

-Posted CW