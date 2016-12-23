Two People Charged with Assault in GP

An investigation continues into an incident in Grande Prairie’s Ranchlands area a week ago.

A 25-year-old Edmonton man was arrested following an altercation where another man was confronted with a firearm.

Abdel Raheem Tarik Ahmed is charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Crime, Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offense, Robbery, Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public, Careless Use of a Firearm, Pointing a Firearm, Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Discharging a firearm while Being Reckless, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, and Breach of Recognizance.

Ahmed is currently out on bail, and will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on January 4, 2017.

As well, Mounties are still looking for a second suspect in the case.

20-year-old Kayla Josephine Simms of Grande Prairie is charged with Robbery, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, and Careless Use of a Firearm. Anyone with any information as to her location is asked to call either Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5701, Crim Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or your local police detachment.

– Posted by BET