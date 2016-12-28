Man Fights Off Cougar In Whitecourt

A man fought off a cougar that attacked his dog in Whitecourt on Monday, December 26, 2016.

RCMP say the 31 year-old resident of Red Deer was walking his dog near a wooded area when the dog was attacked by a cougar. It happened near a restaurant within the municipality near Elko drive around 6:30 p.m. The man yelled and punched the cougar, who released the dog. He kept the cougar at bay and tended to his injured dog.

Police consulted Whitecourt Fish and Wildlife and killed the cougar. The dog required medical attention but the adult male was not seriously injured.

-Posted by CW