Peace Regional Business Action Group hits the ground running for the New Year

The New Year is still several days away, and the Peace Regional Business Action Group is already hitting the ground running.

They held a meeting earlier this month, where they elected their new executive.

Among them is newly-elected President Sherry Hilton.

“We hadn’t had a meeting for a few months now, so we needed to deal with a few things,” said Hilton. “We’re also getting our paper work together in order to register our group as a non-profit society.”

Also elected to the executive includes Jennifer Wright as Vice-President, Annelouise Walty as Secretary-Treasurer, and also, Carol Dziedzic and Victoria Champion as Directors-at-Large.

But, Hilton says the work doesn’t stop there.

“We’ve already scheduled our next meeting for 5:30 PM on Wednesday, January 18,” she said. “We’re just going to determine where we’re going to have it. A conversation came up about a venue we’d like to promote, and if it’s available, we’re going to hold the meeting there.”

Another topic the group talked about includes the Mighty Peace Street Festival. Hilton says plans on this second-annual event are already well underway.

“We’ve already got (the band) Sweet Tequila coming back,” said Hilton. “And they were great; we really wanted to have them come back, because they really helped us make it happen at our first event.

“(Sweet Tequila) provided a sound technician, some lighting, and a back line,” she continued. “And they also did a great job performing for patrons for two nights as well.”

As well, Hilton says there won’t necessarily be something new at this coming year’s event, more like some tweaking of some of last year’s activities.

“Like how our beer gardens are set up, or staging,” she said. “Or even the car show, like making that more of a focal point of the event, like having someone geared toward organizing that. We’ve talked to the A&W about maybe them heading them up, I know they do a good job of that when they head up their show and shine show out in Grimshaw.”

Also at the meeting, Alicia Mody, a municipal planner with the Mackenzie Municipal Services Agency, put on a presentation on Downtown Beautification.

“We have the presentation she made on our Facebook page,” said Hilton. “The whole process of town beautification will be taking place in stages, from benches, to expanding on our greenery, our parking areas, and even putting out banners.

“Just look at Remembrance Day,” she continued. “And that’s going to be expanded on. They rolled out those Remembrance Day banners to remember all of our veterans on a local level.”

Hilton says in order to attract more tourism in the area, the downtown needs to really perk up the downtown.

“There are many different parts of the initiative,” said Hilton. “And we will be talking to numerous other businesses as well to bring them on board, and to see what ideas they have to improve the downtown.”

