If you or someone you know is having a Birthday then nominate them to win a Birthday Cookie from the Farmer’s Restaurant in Nampa!

All you have to do is comment on the Birthday Cookie post on Facebook or Tweet us @YLCountry.

On Friday, we draw a name from the nominations and the winner gets an Birthday Cookie and a 5 dollar gift certificate to the Farmer’s Restaurant in Nampa!

What a great way to celebrate your birthday!