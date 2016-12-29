Gas Prices On Rise As Carbon Tax Approaches

YL Dirty Dozen

1. Old Dominion - Song for Another Day

2.Blake Shelton - A Guy With a Girl

3. Granger Smith - If the Boot Fits

4. Chad Brownlee - Something We Shouldn't Do

5. Carrie Underwood - Dirty Laundry

6. Aaron Goodvin - Woman in Love

7. Thomas Rhett - Star of the Show

8. Gord Bamford - Fall in Love if You Want To

9. Tim McGraw - How I'll Always Be

10. Jon Pardi - Dirt on My Boots

11. Keith Urban - Blue Ain't Your Colour

12. James Barker Band - Just Sayin'

