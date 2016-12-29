Number of assisted deaths up in Canada since legalization

Doctors have been busy since the Trudeau government legalized assisted suicide in June, back when they passed Bill C-14.

CTV News reports that since that time, there have been 744 assisted deaths across the country.

A survey conducted by the network shows that in lots of regions, the number of adults opting to go through with the end-of-life procedure is accelerating.

The Province of Ontario leads the country with the highest number of assisted deaths at 180, with statistics suggesting that a third of them, approximately 60, were performed in just the past four weeks alone. Doctors estimate that there are now about 13 assisted deaths performed every week in Ontario.

In Alberta, there have been 63 assisted suicides that took place since the law passed, with about 19 of them happening just this past month.

The numbers also show that in British Columbia, there were 154 such procedures performed.

The data collected by CTV shows that most patients opting for assisted suicide suffered from conditions like cancer, multiple sclerosis, as well as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

