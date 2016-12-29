Provincial Crop Commissions Hope To Minimize Carbon Levy Impact

All four of the province’s major crop commissions hope to minimize the carbon levy’s impact on farmers.

Operating as Team Alberta, they recently advocated for many solutions-based changes to the Climate Technology Task Force.

They include research investments, as well as recognition that agriculture already contributes to greenhouse gas reduction.

Team Alberta recognized the farm fuel exemption for a significant input, but they also never wavered that the full impact of the tax on input costs, transportation and prices farmers receive for their crops remains unclear.

“Producers are natural leaders in carbon capture and an important part of the climate change solution,” Alberta Pulse Growers Chairperson Allison Ammeter said in a news relase.

The Alberta Wheat Commission’s Kevin Auch echoed that sentiment, adding that lots of crops are great users of carbon dioxide.

“It’s part of their metabolism to produce essential oxygen through photosynthesis,” said Auch. “It makes producers who grow crops natural leaders in carbon capture and sequestration.”

Team Alberta reinforced the reliance farmers have on global markets. They told member of Alberta’s NDP cabinet that they cannot pass the increased costs of carbon onto their customers.

The group also called on the NDP to provide more funding for research into technologies that would benefit farmers, as well as allow them representation on the Emissions Reduction Alberta panel which allocates research expenditures.

– Posted by BET (With information from the Alberta Crop Commission)