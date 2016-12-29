Updates continue at local health centres.

At the latest meeting of the Peace Health Advisory Council, Tuesday, November 8, 2016, Jackie Morissette, AHS Director, Allied Health, Ambulatory Care, ICU – Queen Elizabeth II Regional Hospital (QEll), Grande Prairie, reported progress continues on the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital. Upgrades are underway for Mackenzie Place, adding 72 spaces.

Fire alarm replacement is underway at the Fairview Health Complex, while upgrades to nurse call systems are nearly complete in Manning.

The group next meets on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Telehealth (Grande Prairie Public Health Centre) 7.

