USA Announces Sanctions For Russia

Sanctions on six Russian individuals and five Russian entities have been announced by Barack Obama, President of the United States of America.

Two compounds are being closed. He also ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country with their families within 72 hours.

A White House statement on Thursday, December 29, 2016, describes Russia’s meddling in US elections as “unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Read the full statement at: https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2016/12/29/fact-sheet-actions-response-russian-malicious-cyber-activity-and

