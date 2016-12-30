Fairview Crossroads Resource Centre Shelter

A new program in Fairview aims to help youth better understand the links between anger and action

Mindfulness Matters is meant for kids ages 13 to 17 experiencing difficulties in their home, school or community, due to destructive anger and aggression.

The Fairview Crossroads Resource Centre is running the twelve-week program every Tuesday, from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. in the basement of New to You Thrift Market.

The Centre made the announcement in the latest newsletter. Participants will be taught better ways of understanding emotional response and how to express themselves without causing negative effects.

Call 780-835-5550 to register. More on the Centre: crossroadsresourcecentre.com

-Posted by CW