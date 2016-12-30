Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing 16 year old girl

The search is on for a missing 16-year-old girl from Grande Prairie.

RCMP describes Gerico Noskiye as 6 feet, 120 lbs, First Nations, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen in the swan city on Monday, December 26 at 12:44 PM; She was wearing a black hoody and a pair of black pants at the time.

Mounties say there is a general concern for her well-being, and would like to speak with Gerico as soon as possible.

Anyone with any information which can help in locating her can call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Posted by BET