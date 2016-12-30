Doctor Recruitment Continues In North Zone

Physician recruitment is an ongoing issue in Northern Alberta.

At the latest Peace Health Advisory Council meeting, November 8, 2016, information about two family doctors coming to Peace River was revealed. Susan Smith, AHS Physician Resource Planner, North Zone, told attendees one doctor is from the program in Grande Prairie. The other is from the Prince Albert University program. There is also two family medicine hopefuls.

In October, Valleyview welcomed two new physicians. Alberta Health Services says Fox Creek and McLennan have one recruitment target.

There are two recruitment targets for family medicine in Grande Prairie. Two pediatric specialists were recruited in October, one new family physician and a psychiatrist were recruited in November, while an internal medicine specialist and a pathologist are on the way. Targets are one geriatrician recruitment, one internal medicine specialist recruit, one hopeful obstetrician/gynecologist, one incoming pathologist.

Smith also said family considerations are the main reason why physicians leave or stay in a community, adding the College of Physicians and Surgeons is moving towards more stringent guidelines surrounding recruitment.

The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, 2017, from 5-8 p.m. at Telehealth (Grande Prairie Public Health Centre) 7.

-Posted by CW(With information from AHS)