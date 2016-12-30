Search continues for missing Chetwynd woman

Police west of the border continue to search for a missing 52-year-old woman.

Lauren Proctor was reported missing to Chetwynd RCMP on December 26 at 8:41 PM.

She’s described as 5’7”, Caucasian, 155 lbs, collar length brown hair with burgundy highlights, as well as hazel eyes.

Just yesterday, Fort St. John RCMP confirmed that Proctor was seen at the corner of 86 Street and 93 Avenue at around noon on December 28.

Mounties say it’s extremely important for them to find her, and that there is a general concern for her well-being.

Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221, or to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140. If you wish to be anonymous, you can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

– Posted by BET