Grande Prairie RCMP look into suspect arson at restaurant

The New Year brought in a suspected arson Sunday morning at a West Side Grande Prairie restaurant.

RCMP responded to a fire at the Press’d Sandwich Company at 7 AM; A witness had observed a fire at the back of the building and immediately called the city’s Fire Department.

Fire officials arrived on the scene, and were able to extinguish the blaze, while a neighbouring business was evacuated. The restaurant was closed at the time, and nobody was injured.

An investigation after the blaze determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information in order to help solve this incident is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5701. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or you can head to their webpage at www.tipsubmit.com.

