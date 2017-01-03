Baytex Moving Horizon 14 To Harmon Valley Area

Baytex Energy is moving a rig on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

The Baytex Good Neighbour program told the AM610 Newsroom, Baytex and MSS Trucking will be moving Horizon 14 from its current location in Grimshaw to the 9-15-82-18W5 pad in Harmon Valley.

The rig and equipment will be travelling along Highways 2, 743, 986 and 688. It will also be on South Harmon Valley Road (TWP RD 820), Range Road 194, and Township Road 822 throughout the day.

Contact goodneighbour@baytexenergy.com with any questions or concerns.

