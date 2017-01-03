Small Business Tax Rate Cut To Help Offset Costs of Carbon Tax

Small businesses are receiving some support to help offset the introduction of the Carbon Tax.

A 33 per cent small business tax rate cut is in place.

“Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan is a made-in-Alberta strategy that means new markets for our resources, rebates for families and lower taxes for small business. And it’s working. The approval of the Trans Mountain and Line 3 pipelines will encourage investment in our energy industry and generate thousands of new jobs,” said Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance, in a release.

The levy will be charged on all fuels that emit greenhouse gases when combusted at a rate of $20 per tonne in 2017 and $30 per tonne in 2018