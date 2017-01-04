AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7519 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3293 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6116 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6351 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.7182 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.3921 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.2181 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1917 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.29 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,514.10 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
19,928.31 points
|February Crude Oil Contract
|
$53.12 US per barrel
|February Natural Gas Contract
|
$3.280 US per mmBTU
