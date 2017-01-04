Here Are The Country Nominations For The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Award Nominations were recently announced; let’s look at the country categories!

First of all, Florida Georgia Line is representing country for best duo group of the year. Luke Bryan for Male Artist of The year.

But in the “country only” categories we’ve got:

Country Song of the year:

“Church Bells” – Carrie Underwood

“Snapback” – Old Dominion

“Somewhere On A Beach” – Dierks Bentley

“T-Shirt” – Thomas Rhett

“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Chris Lane

Chris Stapleton

Granger Smith

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Let me know your picks!

Check out the FULL nomination list –> HERE

The show airs March 5th at 8PM ET/5PM PT