Here Are The Country Nominations For The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Award Nominations were recently announced; let’s look at the country categories!
First of all, Florida Georgia Line is representing country for best duo group of the year. Luke Bryan for Male Artist of The year.
But in the “country only” categories we’ve got:
Country Song of the year:
“Church Bells” – Carrie Underwood
“Snapback” – Old Dominion
“Somewhere On A Beach” – Dierks Bentley
“T-Shirt” – Thomas Rhett
“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell
Country Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Chris Lane
Chris Stapleton
Granger Smith
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Let me know your picks!
The show airs March 5th at 8PM ET/5PM PT