Man Goes Missing While Travelling To Peace River

A man travelling to Peace River is missing.

Grande Prairie RCMP say James Hickey, 62, last spoke to his family around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017. He told them he was an hour and a half South of Peace River, but never arrived.

Hickey was driving a green 2001 Subaru Forester with British Columbia License Plate BB286T. He was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. Hickey did not arrive in Peace River as expected.

Hickey is described as Caucasian with grey hair, a grey moustache, slim build, 5’10” and 145 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

