Clarkson to leave as High Level CAO

Adam Clarkson has just one week left before he steps down as High Level’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

His last day on the job is on Thursday, January 12; He turned in his notice of resignation to the town about five weeks ago. After he leaves, he moves to the Atlantic region, where he’ll work as the Recreation & Aquatics Manager for the Municipality of East Hants in Nova Scotia starting at the end of the month.

Clarkson says one reason he decided to move is because of his family.

“My wife’s family is from New Brunswick,” said Clarkson. “So, we are moving down there in order to be close to them, along with the child that we had last year.”

Originally from St. Catherine’s, Ontario, Clarkson first arrived in High Level in 2006, after he previously worked for the City of Nanaimo in British Columbia.

“I originally moved here to take on the role as aquatics supervisor,” he said. “And it just shows that over the years, the town has been really great to me and my development, and that the community has been really amazing to have been a part of these past 11 years.”

He rose through the ranks steadily during his time with the town, becoming first the Recreation Manager, then the Community Services Director, and finally, in October of 2015, the CAO.

“The town has been a great organization to work for,” he said. “When I transitioned to the CAO position, they made it really easy for me to do so.”

Clarkson says he has some fond memories of being within the community.

“There are lots of things that I did that I never thought I’d probably do before I moved to High Level,” said Clarkson. “I’ve never really golfed, I’ve never really curled, in fact, a lot of activities you get involved in in a small rural community is usually not-for-profit or volunteer.”

Council picks Acting CAO

Meanwhile, town council held a special meeting last night, where they picked Protective Services Director and Fire Chief Rodney Schmidt as Acting CAO.

Schmidt will take over the position starting on January 13, with some of his regular duties as Fire Chief to be temporarily transferred to Deputy Chief Colin Buchan.

The town will decide the process to hire a permanent CAO at a later time.

