Fairview releases new Development Incentive Policy

The Town of Fairview has recently released a new Development Incentive Policy with the Heart of the Peace Economic Development Committee.

The purpose of the policy is to stimulate growth in the community.

Fairview Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Daryl Greenhill says there are two major parts to this policy.

“One is to get more commercial and industrial tax base growth within our community, as well as get some residential growth as well,” said Greenhill. “So, we added the Incentive Policy to assist development, whether residential or commercial, for the first three years. Also, each applicant will get a rebate of any increase in assessment on each development.”

He says the hope is to make the community look a little more positive within its thinking.

“So you have a development that’s looking to come to the Peace Country,” Greenhill said. “So then, the area would be the development’s market. We’re hoping to put our foot forward as a community to work with, as favourable to work with, and be cost effective for them.”

Greenhill says everything in terms of applying for this initiative is available online.

“First, you have to have a development permit, in order to show that you’re committed to doing the project,” he said. “And then, you do the application with the syllable form, and then, that syllable form goes to council in order to be ratified.”

The AM 610 Newsroom also asked if anyone has applied to the program yet.

“Council has already had two forms go through,” said Greenhill. “And both have been approved for development.”

He adds that he’s also had numerous other companies approach him with questions, and hopes more approach him soon about this initiative.

Greenhill says that anyone else who has any questions about this program, to give him a call at the Town Office at 780-835-5461.

A copy of the policy can be found on this webpage: http://www.fairview.ca/documents/Development%20Incentive%20Policy.pdf

