For Sale:

– 2005 Chevy Malibu Maxx.

Asking: $1800.00 Firm

Contact: 780-617-3607

For Sale:

– Seed Oats and I have a grouper dozer blade.

Asking: $5500.00 obo (for blade and oats)

Contact: 780-837-4848

For Sale:

– 5 wether goats (castrated males).

Asking: $150.00 each obo

Contact: 780-933-9913