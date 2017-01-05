Peace River RCMP Charge Man in Aggravated Assault of Infant

The Peace River RCMP have charged a 35-year-old Nampa man with one count of aggravated assault after the conclusion of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the injuries sustained by a ten-week-old infant.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 29, 2016, Peace River RCMP were notified that the child had been admitted to an Edmonton-area hospital with several injuries. The investigation was led by the General Investigation Section (GIS) of the Peace River RCMP Detachment with assistance from the RCMP’s Edmonton GIS.

Police have charged Ferenc Tamas Zilahy with one count of aggravated assault. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Peace River on Monday, January 23, 2017.

The RCMP will not be providing the name of the child to protect his/her identity and that of their siblings. No additional details in this matter are being given at this time as it is now before the court, however, should new information become available an update will be provided.