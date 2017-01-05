Winter Watering Systems Tour Coming Up

A Winter Watering Systems Tour is coming up in just over a week.

It goes at 10 AM at the Hines Creek Composite School on Saturday, January 21st, with registration and coffee set to go at 9:30 AM.

Special Guest Speakers include Steve Kenyon from Greener Pastures Ranching Ltd., as well as Agricultural Water Specialist Dan Benson.

The events being sponsored by the Peace Country Beef and Forage Association (PCBFA), Greener Pastures Ranching, Clear Hills County, and the Alberta government.

Lunch will be provided at the event.

For more information, contact Jen from the PCBFA at 780-835-6799, Extension Three. You can also shoot her off an email, at jen@pcbfa.ca.

It costs $10 per member, or it’s $15 for non-members.

– Posted by BET