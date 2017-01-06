AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

YL Dirty Dozen

1. Old Dominion - Song for Another Day

2.Blake Shelton - A Guy With a Girl

3. Granger Smith - If the Boot Fits

4. Aaron Goodvin - Woman in Love

5. Tim McGraw - How I'll Always Be

6. Thomas Rhett - Star of the Show

7. James Barker Band - Just Sayin'

8. Jon Pardi - Dirt on My Boots

9. Carrie Underwood - Dirty Laundry

10. Little Big Town - Better Man

11. Luke Bryan - Fast

12. Dean Brody - Time

