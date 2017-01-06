January 6th

For Sale:
– 07 Yamaha Nytro need tune up and battery.
Asking: $5,000.00 firm
– Bagged oats in 55lbs bags number 1 pony oats.
Contact: 780-836-0552
Looking For:
– A bobcat skidsteer model s330 or s300 with high flow and 2 speed.
Contact: 780-836-0552
Looking For Donations:
– Good Shepherd School is looking for gently used, puzzle, books, & games. For National Family Literacy Day.
Contact: 780-624-3432 (Natalie)
Looking For:
– A small or medium size gas space heater.
Contact: 780-332-4385
For Sale:
– 2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer. Fully loaded 5.4 litre 4×4 new brakes n rotors and new tires, black with tan interior.
Asking: $5,500.00 obo
Contact: 780-625-1889
For Sale:
– One Black beard belly ram, coming three years old.
Contact: 780-625-7503