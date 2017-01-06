National & Provincial labour numbers end 2016 on high note

After a generally negative year, the Alberta labour market at least ended on a positive note.

ATB Financial says nearly 7,000 net jobs were added in December. About 18,500 full-time positions were created, which was partially offset by a drop of about 11,600 part-time jobs.

But throughout the whole year, the ATB says there were about 20,000 few jobs than there were at the end of 2015.

December also saw a decrease in the unemployment rate as compared to the previous month. It stood at 8.5 percent, a drop of half a percent. As well, the average unemployment rate for the entirety of 2016 stood at 8.1 percent.

Nationally, Statistics Canada numbers show that the Canadian labour market saw some big gains last year, with more than 214-thousand jobs created last year. But the catch is that 153,700 of the new positions were part-time, while just 60,400 were full-time.

StatsCan says the results are a stark contrast over the previous two years, with 156-thousand and 147-thousand full-time jobs were created in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Nationally, the unemployment rate crept up 0.1 percent last month to 6.9 percent.

CTV News reports that the final number for last year would have shown a loss in full-time work, had it not been for a boost of 81,300 new positions in December. It’s been called the biggest one-month increase in full-time jobs in almost five years.

– Posted by BET (With Information from ATB Financial and CTV News)