Peace River residents have more time to vote on a Saddleback Park Redesign.

The Town is extending the survey to January 18 at 11:30 p.m. Residents should also receive a flyer.

So far, the Town has received 40 online responses and about 10 submitted at either the Peace Regional Pool or Town Hall.

Visit the towns page on the topic at: https://peaceriver.ca/community-services/parks/saddleback-redesign/

-Posted by CW