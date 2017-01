In my opinion, Chris Stapleton has one of the best and most distinguishable voices in country music today. So taking on a cover of one of his hit songs can’t be an easy task.

Unless your this guy, apparently.

While driving with his daughter, this Dad belted out “Tennessee Whiskey” while his daughter filmed… and even though he admitted his embarrassment about being filmed, he absolutely nailed it!

The video, posted just a few days ago on Youtube, already has more than 500 000 views!

Check it out: