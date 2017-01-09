Alberta Climate Leadership Adjustment Rebate Is Tax-Free

As Carbon Rebate continue to be sent out, many Albertans have questions regarding the money.

The Province has provided information on the rebates online. It says the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is administering the program on the province’s behalf. Some residents in Northern Alberta question whether they have to claim the rebate on the following year’s taxes?

“Albertans do not have to apply for or claim the rebate on their tax return. The Canada Revenue Agency will determine a taxpayer’s eligibility when they file their income tax and benefit return and will send payments to everyone entitled to them. Accordingly, the January 5, 2017 rebate payments were calculated automatically using taxpayers’ 2015 tax return information,” said Randy Westerman, Communications Manager, Northern Alberta, Saskatchewan and Northwest Territories, for the CRA. “The rebate is a tax-free amount and does not have to be reported as income.”

Westerman reiterates in an e-mail to the AM610 Newsroom that the Alberta Climate Leadership Adjustment Rebate is a tax-free payment. Accordingly it does not affect a taxpayer’s personal income tax.

-Posted by CW