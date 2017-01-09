AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

January 9, 2017

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7567 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3224 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6219 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6083 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7153 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.3980 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2463 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1906 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.46 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,431.36 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

19,919.20 points
February Crude Oil Contract

$52.32 US per barrel
February Natural Gas Contract

$3.119 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)