January 9th

For Sale:

– One Black beard belly ram, coming three years old.

Contact: 780-625-7503

For Sale:

– Inversion machine.

Asking: $150.00

– 2 king size bamboo pillows.

Asking: $60.00 (for both)

Contact: 780-624-1691

Looking For:

– 19 inch pulley.

Contact: 780-618-6160

For Sale:

-100% Cotton Insulated Coveralls in Excellent Condition, 2Pair Size 44L, 1Pair Size 40M.

-Few Large House Plants.

Contact: 780-835-2391

Looking For:

– A Jiffy model J-2 steamer water bottle.

Contact: 780-624-8021

Looking For Donations:

– Good Shepherd School is looking for gently used, puzzle, books, & games. For National Family Literacy Day.

Contact: 780-624-3432 (Natalie)