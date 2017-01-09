January 9th

For Sale:
– One Black beard belly ram, coming three years old.
Contact: 780-625-7503
For Sale:
– Inversion machine.
Asking: $150.00
– 2 king size bamboo pillows.
Asking: $60.00 (for both)
Contact: 780-624-1691
Looking For:
– 19 inch pulley.
Contact: 780-618-6160
For Sale:
-100% Cotton Insulated Coveralls in Excellent Condition, 2Pair Size 44L, 1Pair Size 40M.
-Few Large House Plants.
Contact: 780-835-2391
Looking For:
– A Jiffy model J-2 steamer water bottle.
Contact: 780-624-8021
Looking For Donations:
– Good Shepherd School is looking for gently used, puzzle, books, & games. For National Family Literacy Day.
Contact: 780-624-3432 (Natalie)