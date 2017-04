The AM 610 Newsroom’s Fourth Edition of the Mayor’s Minute, with Peace River Mayor Tom Tarpey covers the 2017 Budget.

This roughly 10-minute interview was done following the official passing of the budget on Monday, January 9, 2017. It includes some highlights of what’s in the budget. We also asked, once again, if Tarpey is going to run for a second term as mayor in October of 2017.

You can hear the complete interview by clicking the link below…

