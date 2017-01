On Sunday, January 8, 2017, RCMP members from Peace Regional RCMP Detachment and the RCMP Police Dog Services executed a Search Warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The warrant was carried out in an apartment suite located in the South end of Peace River.

Police located and seized 388 grams of Cannabis Marijuana.

A 23 year old Peace River male will be facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking Marijuana.

– Posted by KL