Provincial Budget Consultations Begin

The Alberta NDP Government is looking for input on the Provincial budget.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci kicked off three weeks of consultations on Monday, January 9, 2017.

Local events will be held in Grande Prairie and Fairview on Monday, January 16, 2017.

Residents who can’t make the events can also participate in telephone town halls, January 30-31, 2017. Online submissions can also be made until February 3, 2017, at: https://www.alberta.ca/budget-consultations.aspx

The deficit for 2016-17 is projected to be $10.8 billion dollars.

For a list of consultations visit: https://www.alberta.ca/release.cfm?xID=451012AC8596F-0596-355D-6193094694BBB12D

-Posted by CW