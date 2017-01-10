AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

YL Dirty Dozen

1. Blake Shelton - A Guy With a Girl

2. Aaron Goodvin - Woman in Love

3. Granger Smith - If the Boot Fits

4. Tim McGraw - How I'll Always Be

5. Jon Pardi - Dirt on My Boots

6. Thomas Rhett - Star of the Show

7. James Barker Band - Just Sayin'

8. Luke Bryan - Fast

9. Little Big Town - Better Man

10. Dean Brody - Time

11. Old Dominion - Song for Another Day

12. Dustin Lynch - Seein' Red

