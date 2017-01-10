AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

January 10, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7570 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3206 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6224 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6068 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7161 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.3963 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2400 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1908 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.54 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,446.15 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

19,937.37 points
February Crude Oil Contract

$51.43 US per barrel
February Natural Gas Contract

$3.309 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)