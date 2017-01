The Town of High Prairie is holding an Open House on Thursday, January 12, 2017.

They want to discuss the 2017 Budget from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office. Hard copies of the budget are available at the Town Office. The budget can also be viewed at http://www.townofhighprairie.com/

Any questions, concerns or comments can be directed to Ms. Terri Wiebe, Treasurer for the Town of High Prairie, at 780-523-3388.

-Posted by CW