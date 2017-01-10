Peace River-Born Freeland Now Minister of Foreign Affairs

Canada’s new Foreign Affairs Minister was born and raised in Peace River.

Chrystia Freeland was promoted from her former position as International Trade Minister, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled his cabinet on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Her successor in this portfolio is Quebec MP Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Her predecessor, Stephane Dion, is rumoured to be in line for an ambassadorship, but at this time, he has declined to say what his future plans were.

Pundits say with the incoming U.S. Trump administration vowing to renegotiate NAFTA, Freeland’s negotiating experience could prove quite valuable. She’s often credited for getting the Free-Trade Agreement between Canada and the European Union signed, despite some last-minute bumps in the road towards the end.

Freeland is also one of 13 Canadians who, as of 2014, were banned by President Vladimir Putin from ever travelling to Russia. The sanctions against the group were in retaliation for Canadian sanctions against Russian officials over aggression in Ukraine and Crimea.

In a tweet at the time of her travel ban, she said, “Love Russ lang/culture, loved my yrs in Moscow; but it’s an honour to be on Putin’s sanction list, esp in company of friends (Liberal MP Irwin) Cotler & (Ukrainian Canadian Congress President Paul) Grod.”

Freeland previously worked as a journalist in both London and New York City before returning home in 2013 to be elected as an MP for a Toronto-area constituency. She subsequently won a full term in 2015.

– Posted by BET