Remember last may when Chewbacca Mom went viral on Facebook? It was simple, cute, people enjoyed it… and Candace Payne (Chewbacca Mom) enjoyed her 15 minutes of fame.

If you haven’t already watched it, here is the original video:

But a new mom, Katie Curtis, is trying to milk the Chewbacca mask gig and getting her OWN 15 minutes of fame… but by putting her own weird little twist on it.

She wears the mask while giving birth! Is it me… or is that just weird?

If you want to watch… go ahead: